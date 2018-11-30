Saints' Demario Davis: Reaches double-digit tackles
Davis had 11 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Cowboys.
It's the second time this season Davis has reached double-digit tackles as he tied his season high. The 29-year-old has 87 tackles (59 solo) and two forced fumbles through 12 games, and has recorded less than five tackles in only one game thus far.
