Davis (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Davis was a limited practice participant throughout this week, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest. The 30-year-old has played every defensive snap over the past two games and figures to see a heavy workload again versus the Buccaneers.

