Davis recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Davis finished with his first double-digit tackle effort of the season Sunday, as he also recorded his first sack of the 2019-20 campaign. Davis now boasts 63 tackles (48 solo) on the season, and he'll look to build on his solid effort in Week 11 against turnover-prone Jameis Winston and Buccaneers.