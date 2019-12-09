Davis finished with seven tackles (six solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Davis had another quality performance in Sunday's loss, getting to the quarterback for one of the Saints' three sacks and providing a heavy dose of tackling. Davis leads New Orleans in tackles with 95 (74 solo), and he's also recorded three sacks and a pick in what has turned into a great 2019 campaign. Continue to roll with him in IDP formats as a high-floor option.