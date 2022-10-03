Davis logged nine tackles (six solo), including a sack, during the Saints' 28-25 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Davis was on the field for every defensive snap once again in Week 4, and he totaled a season-high nine tackles during the narrow loss. Over the first four weeks of the year, the 33-year-old has posted 25 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery.