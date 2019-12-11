Saints' Demario Davis: Records third sack
Davis had seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers.
Davis played every defensive snap and dropped Jimmy Garoppolo for a nine-yard loss during the first quarter, one of the few defensive positives for the Saints during the loss. The 30-year-old has been a solid IDP producer over the last six games with 50 tackles (38 solo), three sacks, and six passes defensed, including one interception.
