Davis had seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers.

Davis played every defensive snap and dropped Jimmy Garoppolo for a nine-yard loss during the first quarter, one of the few defensive positives for the Saints during the loss. The 30-year-old has been a solid IDP producer over the last six games with 50 tackles (38 solo), three sacks, and six passes defensed, including one interception.