Davis tallied three tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery during Sunday's victory over the Steelers.

Davis made a couple of key plays Sunday, but none were as important as the game-sealing fumble recovery he opportunistically stumbled upon during the game's closing minutes. While his tackle total was nothing to write home, Davis entered the game averaging 7.4 tackles per contest in 2018, so he should rebound in that column during the Saints' regular-season finale against a Panthers team that should be reliant on the run game without starting quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) under center.