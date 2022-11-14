Davis recorded eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.
Davis played all 79 of the Saints' defensive snaps, compiling at least eight tackles for the third time this season and first time in five games. The linebacker is now up to 58 tackles, including a career-high six sacks, while deflecting two passes and recovering a fumble over the first 10 games of the campaign.
