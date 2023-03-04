Davis restructured his contract Saturday to create cap space for the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move insures the veteran linebacker will be with New Orleans until at least 2024. The 34-year-old set a career high in sacks last season (6.5) and accumulated another season with 100-plus tackles. Perhaps more impressive has been Davis' availability as the linebacker has not missed a game since earning a starting role back in 2013.

More News