Saints' Demario Davis: Returns to full-time role
Davis made eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Falcons.
A week after strangely having his playing time reduced, Davis, the Saints' starting middle linebacker, played every snap in Atlanta. An iron man who did not miss a single snap in 2017, Davis leads the Saints with 25 total tackles through three games. He remains a high-end option in most IDP leagues.
