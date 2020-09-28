Davis finished with seven tackles (six solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

He finished behind only Malcolm Jenkins in tackles in this one and got to Aaron Rodgers for his second sack of the season, regularly making plays as Green Bay scored 37 points in the contest. Through three weeks, Davis has 21 tackles and is on pace for his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.