Saints' Demario Davis: Six tackles in Week 7
Davis made six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
Davis played 47 of the Saints' 68 offensive snaps in Baltimore, and his 49 total tackles this season easily lead the Saints. While he's not playing every snap like he did last year with the Jets, Davis remains a high-end producer and should continue to be a quality starting option in most IDP leagues.
