Davis made six tackles (five solo) in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.

Davis played 67 of the Saints' 73 defensive snaps, as he continues to start at middle linebacker in the team's base 4-3 defense. While he probably won't top last season's 135 total tackles, Davis remains a quality option in most IDP leagues, and his 55 total tackles through seven games comfortably leads the team.

