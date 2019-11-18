Davis finished with six tackles (five solo), one interception and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Davis tied for the team lead in tackles while recording his first interception of the year and defending four passes. After a solid showing in Week 10, Davis has put together back-to-back strong performances. He has a chance to keep the good times rolling when the Saints take on turnover-prone Kyle Allen in Week 12.