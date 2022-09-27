Davis notched five tackles (two solo), one sack and one pass defense during Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.
Davis sacked Baker Mayfield on the third play of the game for a three-yard loss, marking the linebacker's first sack of the season. Davis has finished with at least 90 tackles and multiple sacks in eight straight seasons with three different teams and will look to continue that streak in 2022.
More News
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Highly effective in age-32 season•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Returns from COVID list•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in stops•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Tallies six stops•