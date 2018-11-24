Saints' Demario Davis: Strong performance in win
Davis recorded six tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Falcons.
Davis played a key role in holding Atlanta's offense to only 17 points Thanksgiving Day, and made his presence known during all phases of the game. The veteran should remain a reliable IDP option against the Cowboys in Week 13.
