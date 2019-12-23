Play

Davis finished with 11 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Davis paced New Orleans in tackles Sunday, adding another sack in the process. He's put on quite a show for the back-half of the season, accounting for 57 tackles (45 solo), nine passes defensed, four sacks and an interception in seven appearances since Week 10. He'll look to finish the year strong against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

