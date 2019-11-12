Play

Davis recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 79 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

While it was an overall disappointing day for the Saints defense, Davis may have had his best performance of the season. The veteran recorded his first sack and double-digit tackle count of the year. He'll look to keep it rolling when the Saints head to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

