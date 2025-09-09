Davis recorded nine tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The 36-year-old iron man was one of five New Orleans players to line up for every defensive snap Week 1. Fellow off-ball linebacker Pete Werner tied him for a team-high in tackles, though the 26-year-old played 91 percent of defensive snaps. Davis and Werner should continue to pace the Saints' defense in tackles this season, but the former looks like he's set to once again serve as the top off-ball linebacker. The Saints will next play versus the 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 14.