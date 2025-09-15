default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis finished Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers with 11 tackles (five solo).

Davis played every single defensive snap and led the Saints in tackles in Sunday's loss. He is now up to 20 total tackles through two games and is well on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a ninth-straight season. Davis and the Saints hit the road for the first time Week 3 against the Seahawks.

More News