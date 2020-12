Davis racked up 15 tackles (six solo) in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

For the third time in four weeks, Davis led the Saints in tackles, and through 15 weeks of the season, he's already surpassed 100 tackles. Davis has now hit that mark six times in his career and in four straight seasons. He's on pace for over 120 tackles, which would be the second-highest total of his career.