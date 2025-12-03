Saints' Demario Davis: Team-high nine stops vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis logged nine tackles (five solo) during the Saints' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
It was another productive outing for Davis, who led the Saints in tackles while finishing second in the game behind Miami's Jordyn Brooks (12). Davis has registered at least nine stops in nine of 12 regular-season games, and his 111 combined tackles is sixth most in the NFL.
