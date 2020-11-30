site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Demario Davis: Team-high nine tackles
Nov 29, 2020
Davis recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
That's three weeks in a row that Davis has led the Saints in tackles, as he continues to make plays for the defense. He'll face Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 13 after recording seven tackles and a sack against them in Week 11.
