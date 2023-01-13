Davis accumulated 109 tackles (53 solo), 6.5 sacks, six passes defended and one interception over 17 games during the 2022 season.

Davis logged a career high in sacks, eclipsing five sacks for the first time, while also notching over 100 tackles for the sixth season in a row. Additionally, the 34-year-old maintained his iron-man reputation by never missing a single defensive snap in all of the 2022 campaign. Davis has two years remaining on his current contract with New Orleans, and, given that he's shown little-to-no signs of slowing down over the past few seasons, he should continue to serve as the team's top tackler moving forward.