Davis recorded three solo tackles in Monday's 34-7 win over the Colts.

Davis added two passes defensed, bringing his total to 11 for the season. The eighth-year linebacker posted his lowest tackle count of the year Monday, but he is well on his way to another 100-tackle season and continues to wield a solid floor for use in IDP formats.

