Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Davis was a limited participant in all three practice sessions this week, though it was the Saints' plan to limit Davis' practice time because of his knee issue, which was reported Thursday by Erin Summers of ESPN.com. Through seven games this season, Davis is second on the team in both total tackles (42) and sacks (two).
