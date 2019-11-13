Play

Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Davis didn't show any issues during Week 10's loss to the Falcons, as he logged every snap and produced his best game of the season with 11 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. The veteran linebacker features major IDP upside, so it's worth keeping an eye on his status as the week progresses. If Davis is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Craig Robertson or Stephone Anthony are in line to take over at starting weakside linebacker.

