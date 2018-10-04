Goodson signed with the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Goodson was brought in last week for a workout with the Saints and was consequently signed Thursday. The 29-year-old cornerback recently played for Green Bay and has not seen NFL action since 2016. Goodson will look to provide depth to a Saints secondary that ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards against per game this season (311).