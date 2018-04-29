Saints' Deon Yelder: Inks deal with New Orleans

Yelder signed with the Saints on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Yelder took full advantage of his first season as a starter at Wetern Kentucky in 2017 hauling in 52 catches for 688 yards and 7 touchdowns. Yelder joins a somewhat crowded tight end field already in place in New Orleans, but he'll have a chance to earn a roster spot if he can find a home on special teams.