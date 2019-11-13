Play

Harris (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Harris is a new name on the injury report, as he's suited up all nine games so far. The undrafted rookie rarely takes the field on offense, but he's made quite an impact as a returner with 23.8 yards per kick return 9.7 yards per punt return, ranking seventh and fifth in the league, respectively. Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn could fill those duties if Harris is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

