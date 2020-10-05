Harris brought in one of two targets for 10 yards and rushed twice for 10 yards in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.

It was another quiet day for Harris, who has failed to see much boost in value with Michael Thomas out of action. In three games with Thomas on the sidelines, Harris has caught just six passes for 38 yards. Targets will be even more difficult to come by in Week 5 when Thomas is likely to return.