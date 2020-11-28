Harris (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Harris didn't practice at all this week after picking up a stringer in last week's win over Atlanta, so he's certainly trending in the wrong direction. If the 22-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara could see more work in the return game.
