Harris brought in four of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown, returned two kickoffs for 47 yards and ran back one punt for four yards in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Harris was set for more opportunity than usual with both Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) out of action, and he delivered a four-yard scoring grab just before halftime. The second-year speedster set a season high in both receptions and receiving yards, and with Thomas, Sanders and Marquez Calloway (leg) all in danger of missing a Week 8 battle against the Bears, Harris could be in for an expanded role once again.