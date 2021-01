Harris (neck) was designated to return from IR and returned to practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The return man has been on IR for three weeks, so he's eligible to rejoin the active roster whenever he's deemed healthy. If Harris is able to get up to speed in practice this week, he could take the field as soon as Sunday's wild-card round showdown against the Bears, though he'll need to be officially removed from IR in order to suit up.