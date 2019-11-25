Harris (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Harris hasn't practiced over the last two weeks and missed those respective games, so the fact he was expected to practice Monday indicates at least some progress. The 21-year-old likely would return to returning kicks if he can play Thursday, but there should be a better idea of his status after the next two days of practice.