Harris and Tre'Quan Smith are the only healthy wide receivers on the Saints' active roster, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints had Smith, Harris and Marquez Callaway (ankle) as their lead trio last week, but Callaway is now ruled out alongside Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19). The 5-foot-6 Harris may still be largely limited to slot work, but he had his best game of the season last week (4-46-1 receiving line) and could see a handful or so of targets again. The Saints also will need to call up a couple WRs from the practice squad, likely Austin Carr and Juwan Johnson again.