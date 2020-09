Harris brought in his only reception for 17 yards and added a nine-yard rush in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.

Harris surprisingly tied with Michael Thomas in yards and finished with more than Emmanuel Sanders in Sunday's loss. Harris only saw one target, however, and he won't often find himself among the team leaders in receiving yards. He also returned four punts for 59 yards and will likely do most of his damage on special teams this season.