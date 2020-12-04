Harris (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Harris hasn't practiced all week, so he seems more likely to sit out than suit up for this one. With Marquez Callaway (knee) ruled out, the Saints will likely search deep down their depth chart for options in the return game should Harris sit. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara are both capable of filling such roles, but the team is unlikely to risk injury to its current starting quarterback or running back by subjecting them to unnecessary hits on special teams.