Harris brought in three of five targets for 23 yards and added an 11-yard carry in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders on Monday.

With Michael Thomas out of action, Harris saw an increase in targets and actually finished ahead of Emmanuel Sanders in looks from Drew Brees. It's clear that Alvin Kamara will be Brees' first read on the majority of passing plays, but Harris has some appeal in deeper leagues for as long as Thomas is out.