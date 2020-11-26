Harris (neck) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session.
After suffering a stinger during Sunday's 24-9 win over Atlanta, Harris has now begun the week with consecutive DNPs in practice. The reigning All-Pro special teamer ranks third in the NFL with 12.2 yards per punt return this season. If Harris proves unable to suit up Week 12 for a road trip to Denver, Marquez Callaway would see an increase to his involvement in the return game.
