Harris (neck) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session.

After suffering a stinger during Sunday's 24-9 win over Atlanta, Harris has now begun the week with consecutive DNPs in practice. The reigning All-Pro special teamer ranks third in the NFL with 12.2 yards per punt return this season. If Harris proves unable to suit up Week 12 for a road trip to Denver, Marquez Callaway would see an increase to his involvement in the return game.

More News