Harris (hamstring) did not participate during Thursday's practice session.

The NFC's reigning All-Pro punt returner was not noted as having an injury following New Orleans' 35-29 Week 4 win over Detroit, but he, Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and Justin Hardee (hamstring) were among the Saints' DNPs Thursday. Harris has recorded a catch in all four of his appearances this year, registering two starts but only once playing over 36 percent of the offensive snaps. With Michael Thomas (ankle) having a chance to return Week 5 for a Monday night showdown against the Chargers, Harris' services would be most missed on punt returns, where he is averaging an astronomical 15.1 yards per attempt this season.

