Harris caught his lone target for 40 yards in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Harris saw just one look in this one, but he made the most of it with a highlight catch-and-run. Harris caught a short pass, lowered his shoulder, shook off two defenders and streaked down the sideline to pick up a huge chunk gain. With Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the fold, Harris is unlikely to see more than a couple targets on a weekly basis, limiting his upside.
