Harris (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

Harris made a major impact in the return game before suffering the injury, gaining 54 yards on his first punt return to set up a field goal and having a would-be touchdown called back due to a penalty on his second punt return. He wasn't much of a factor on offense in the regular season but led the Saints in catches and receiving yards in the wild-card round, so Harris will be missed in multiple phases of the game if he's unable to return.