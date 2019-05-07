Saints' Deonte Harris: Inks deal with Saints

Harris signed a three-year contract as an undrafted free agent with the Saints on Tuesday.

Harris signs from Division II Assumption, where he set numerous school records in the return game. The 5-foot-6 Harris owns the DII-record for most career return touchdowns (12), and single-season return touchdowns in 2017 (8). The fact that he signed a three-year deal is evidence that he has a good chance to make the 53-man roster.

