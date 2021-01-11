Harris caught all seven of his targets for 83 yards in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

After being activated from injured reserve Saturday, Harris wasted no time getting back into action for the Saints, as he paced the team in receptions and receiving yards while tying for team lead in targets. His regular-season highs in receptions and receiving yards came in Week 7 with a 4-46-1 performance, so this was easily his best showing of the campaign. Harris will look to keep the momentum rolling in the NFC divisional round when the Saints host the Buccaneers.