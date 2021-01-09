Harris (neck) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Harris will return to action for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bears. With Michael Thomas (ankle) back in action as well, Harris will battle fellow wideout Marquez Callaway for playing time behind Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Harris should also contribute in the return game. Through 11 outings this year, the 23-year-old averaged 12.2 yards per punt return and 27.3 yards per kick return.