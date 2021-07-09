Harris hopes to become a bigger part of the Saints' passing attack this season, Rod Walker of nola.com reports.

Harris got some run as the Saints' No. 3 receiver last year, with his season highlighted by a seven-catch performance in the wild-card round of the playoffs and a 55-yard punt return in the divisional round. He aggravated a neck injury in that last game but now appears to have returned healthy for the offseason program. Michael Thomas is the only sure thing among New Orleans wideouts, so the 5-foot-6 Harris could be right in the mix for a top-three role, competing with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Juwan Johnson and a few other young players. If nothing else, Harris' work on special teams should keep him on the roster for Week 1. A sizable increase from last year's total of 25 targets (in nine regular-season games) isn't out of the question, especially if Jameis Winston beats out Taysom Hill for the starting QB job in New Orleans.