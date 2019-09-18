Play

Harris lost seven yards on his lone reception during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams. He added three punt returns for 34 yards.

Harris' first career reception probably wasn't all that he had hoped as he put together negative fantasy points. Things don't look too promising for Week 3. Drew Brees (thumb) is out and the Saints have a tough test against the Seahawks defense and the 12th Man.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories