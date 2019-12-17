Play

Harris caught his lone target for a one-yard gain in Monday night's 34-7 win over the Colts.

Harris played nine snaps on offense, one more than he saw on special teams. While the rookie has not made a major impact yet in his young career, he can take solace in the fact that he's caught every one of his five targets on the season.

