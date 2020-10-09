Harris (hamstring) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
With a second straight missed practice, Harris is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday's matchup against the Chargers. He's handled a decent workload while Michael Thomas (ankle) has been out of the lineup, recording 38 yards on six receptions and rushing three times for 21 yards. Harris makes most of his impact on special teams as a returner, but Alvin Kamara will likely handle those duties if Harris is forced to sit out.